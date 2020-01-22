Ambassador Advisors LLC Sells 582 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Ambassador Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,559,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,852,000 after purchasing an additional 112,521 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,682,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,372,000 after purchasing an additional 77,382 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,676,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,484 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,759,000 after purchasing an additional 54,529 shares during the period. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 994,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,278,000 after purchasing an additional 58,936 shares during the period.

Shares of VO stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.23. The stock had a trading volume of 660,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,684. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $178.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.79. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $146.32 and a 52-week high of $184.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.9912 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

