Ambassador Advisors LLC Sells 89,828 Shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Ambassador Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 41.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 89,828 shares during the quarter. FLIR Systems accounts for 1.6% of Ambassador Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Ambassador Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of FLIR Systems worth $6,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FLIR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,906,385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $535,933,000 after acquiring an additional 66,304 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,631,711 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $296,172,000 after acquiring an additional 69,326 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,099,754 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $110,426,000 after acquiring an additional 65,982 shares during the period. SPF Beheer BV grew its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 1,503,899 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $78,308,000 after acquiring an additional 50,803 shares during the period. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,455,431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $75,784,000 after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

In other FLIR Systems news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total value of $238,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $551,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,346,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. BidaskClub raised FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $58.00 price objective on FLIR Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

FLIR traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.29. 537,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,835. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.18. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.18 and a 12-month high of $55.54.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $471.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.51 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

