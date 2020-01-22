Ambassador Advisors LLC Takes $1.66 Million Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,433 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 3,261.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after purchasing an additional 25,736 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 7.3% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 97,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,765,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 123.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth $5,951,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,695,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $846,399,000 after purchasing an additional 44,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

NYSE:FICO traded up $3.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $410.97. 197,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,950. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.82 and a beta of 1.17. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $211.75 and a twelve month high of $413.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $379.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.01.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $305.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.06 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 66.75% and a net margin of 16.56%. Fair Isaac’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Wayne Elliot Huyard sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.48, for a total transaction of $1,477,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.74, for a total value of $173,870.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,461,651.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,500 shares of company stock worth $13,272,350 over the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FICO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $352.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.40.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.