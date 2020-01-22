Ambassador Advisors LLC Takes Position in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,788 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KEYS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 23,251.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,064,396 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $275,214,000 after buying an additional 3,051,273 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,859,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,424,307,000 after buying an additional 1,398,576 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 312.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 836,184 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,319,000 after buying an additional 633,633 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 336.4% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 529,767 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,578,000 after buying an additional 408,364 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 776,556 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $75,519,000 after buying an additional 294,759 shares during the period. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Keysight Technologies news, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 109,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.80, for a total transaction of $11,378,971.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,033,086. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 23,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total transaction of $2,399,580.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,530 shares in the company, valued at $9,548,170.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,829 shares of company stock worth $16,513,651 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.45.

Keysight Technologies stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.51. 1,332,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,385,223. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.17. The firm has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.24. Keysight Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $66.96 and a fifty-two week high of $110.00.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

