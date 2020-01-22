Ambassador Advisors LLC Takes Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,317 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,553,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 9,938 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $561,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $767,000. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.91. 4,843,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,721,750. The company has a market capitalization of $93.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $122.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.50.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 146.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.80%.

LOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.46.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

