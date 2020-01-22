Ambassador Advisors LLC Takes Position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD)

Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 134,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,000. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Ambassador Advisors LLC owned 3.68% of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TPHD. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. LVZ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,155,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $914,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $665,000.

Shares of TPHD stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,514. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $23.23 and a 1-year high of $27.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.66.

