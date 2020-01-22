Ambassador Advisors LLC Takes Position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the fourth quarter valued at $759,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti in the 4th quarter worth about $340,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti in the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Ubiquiti by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,766,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti in the 4th quarter worth about $402,000. 12.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ubiquiti news, Director Ronald Sege sold 6,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.24, for a total value of $1,181,134.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,134.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 86.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Ubiquiti in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Ubiquiti from $100.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ubiquiti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Ubiquiti from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ubiquiti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.83.

Shares of Ubiquiti stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $170.26. 152,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,880. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. Ubiquiti Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.91 and a fifty-two week high of $199.91.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.16. Ubiquiti had a return on equity of 841.80% and a net margin of 27.88%. The firm had revenue of $323.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

