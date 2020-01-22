Ambassador Advisors LLC Trims Position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Ambassador Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,752 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 290.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Vista Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000.

NASDAQ:FTSL traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.02. 232,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,623. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.44. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $46.68 and a twelve month high of $48.21.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd.

