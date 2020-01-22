Ambassador Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV)

Ambassador Advisors LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,079 shares during the quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC owned about 1.37% of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $323,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 549,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,679,000 after acquiring an additional 75,989 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 73,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after buying an additional 27,203 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF by 39.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 10,819 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF by 9,603.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 63,189 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA XRLV traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.85. 19,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,900. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.69. Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $42.02.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a $0.0686 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%.

