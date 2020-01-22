Amedisys Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.21 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:AMED)

Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Amedisys in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.16. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amedisys’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Raymond James set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amedisys and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.04.

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $180.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.48. Amedisys has a fifty-two week low of $106.65 and a fifty-two week high of $184.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $168.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.80.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.25. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The company had revenue of $494.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total value of $50,802.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,617,428.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie D. Klapstein sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.29, for a total value of $41,072.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,928.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,257 shares of company stock valued at $2,887,010. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,177 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in Amedisys by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

