American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Declares $0.47 Quarterly Dividend

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th.

American Campus Communities has increased its dividend by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. American Campus Communities has a payout ratio of 218.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect American Campus Communities to earn $2.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.5%.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

ACC stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.61. 4,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,864. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 61.34 and a beta of 0.33. American Campus Communities has a 1 year low of $42.98 and a 1 year high of $50.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.47 and a 200-day moving average of $47.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.32). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $211.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that American Campus Communities will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

ACC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American Campus Communities in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.40.

In other news, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 9,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $489,987.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,818.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.