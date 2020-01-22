American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) had its price target increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks set a $102.00 price objective on shares of American Electric Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Scotiabank raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.67.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $100.21 on Wednesday. American Electric Power has a one year low of $75.52 and a one year high of $99.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.07 and its 200 day moving average is $92.04. The company has a market capitalization of $48.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.48.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.14. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 9,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

