American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Stock Position Cut by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA cut its holdings in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,531,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the period. American Tower comprises about 4.8% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned about 0.35% of American Tower worth $352,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMT. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 289.3% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 192.3% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 136.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price (up from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.36.

In other news, SVP Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.78, for a total value of $206,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $682,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,142,400.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,574 shares of company stock worth $1,250,626 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $236.22. The company had a trading volume of 438,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,400. The stock has a market cap of $103.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.80, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.41. American Tower Corp has a 1 year low of $163.17 and a 1 year high of $242.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $224.26 and a 200 day moving average of $219.69.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $1.01 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.56%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

