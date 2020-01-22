Ameriprise Financial (AMP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.24 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.50% and a net margin of 15.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ameriprise Financial to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $18 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:AMP opened at $170.25 on Wednesday. Ameriprise Financial has a twelve month low of $117.09 and a twelve month high of $173.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.05. The company has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.86.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.25.

In related news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 6,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.13, for a total transaction of $998,300.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,196 shares in the company, valued at $4,191,719.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total transaction of $1,356,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,669 shares in the company, valued at $3,294,557.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,880 shares of company stock worth $2,403,127 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

