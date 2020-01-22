AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st.

AmeriServ Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 18.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years.

ASRV stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 674 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,255. AmeriServ Financial has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $4.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.17.

AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AmeriServ Financial had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $12.38 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO James T. Huerth sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $66,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,527.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of AmeriServ Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

AmeriServ Financial Company Profile

AmeriServ Financial Inc operates as the bank holding company for AmeriServ Financial Bank that provides various consumer, mortgage, and commercial financial products. It offers retail banking services, such as demand, savings, and time deposits; checking and money market accounts; secured and unsecured consumer loans, and mortgage loans; and safe deposit boxes, holiday club accounts, money orders, and traveler's checks.

