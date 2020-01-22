AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) Issues Earnings Results

AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $12.38 million during the quarter. AmeriServ Financial had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 7.27%.

Shares of AmeriServ Financial stock opened at $4.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.61 million, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.35. AmeriServ Financial has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $4.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.17.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AmeriServ Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

In other AmeriServ Financial news, CEO James T. Huerth sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $66,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,045 shares in the company, valued at $8,527.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

AmeriServ Financial Company Profile

AmeriServ Financial Inc operates as the bank holding company for AmeriServ Financial Bank that provides various consumer, mortgage, and commercial financial products. It offers retail banking services, such as demand, savings, and time deposits; checking and money market accounts; secured and unsecured consumer loans, and mortgage loans; and safe deposit boxes, holiday club accounts, money orders, and traveler's checks.

