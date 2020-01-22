AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Bought by SPF Beheer BV

SPF Beheer BV grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 734,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,023 shares during the quarter. SPF Beheer BV owned about 0.36% of AmerisourceBergen worth $62,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 493.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,617,000 after buying an additional 630,123 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 738,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,953,000 after buying an additional 389,252 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 555.3% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 262,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,285,000 after buying an additional 222,110 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 487,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,569,000 after buying an additional 200,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter worth $16,463,000. Institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $1,713,422.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,484 shares in the company, valued at $13,297,982.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 13,997 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $1,204,721.79. Insiders have sold 64,724 shares of company stock worth $5,561,840 in the last quarter. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABC stock traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $91.57. 765,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,708. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 12-month low of $70.55 and a 12-month high of $94.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.11.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 48.84% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $45.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine lowered AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday. Finally, TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.50.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

