Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) is Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,858 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for about 1.4% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Balentine LLC grew its position in Amgen by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 76.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total transaction of $2,074,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total value of $2,047,603.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,162 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,030 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $253.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.42.

Amgen stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $236.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,938. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.30 and a fifty-two week high of $244.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 80.26% and a net margin of 34.48%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Amgen’s payout ratio is 40.28%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

