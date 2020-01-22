Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ cut its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,888 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up approximately 3.4% of Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd grew its position in shares of Amgen by 62.8% during the third quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 19,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 0.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,362,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 0.5% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 30,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp lifted its stake in Amgen by 10.1% during the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 24,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Amgen by 0.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 199,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. 76.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,603.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total value of $2,074,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,162 shares of company stock worth $4,214,030 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Amgen from to in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.42.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $237.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,162,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,938. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.30 and a 12-month high of $244.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $239.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.46. The stock has a market cap of $143.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. Amgen had a return on equity of 80.26% and a net margin of 34.48%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

