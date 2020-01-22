Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stake Cut by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL reduced its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the period. Amgen makes up 1.7% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Amgen were worth $16,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 19,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,362,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 30,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 24,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 199,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $237.76. 1,162,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,477,938. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.30 and a 52 week high of $244.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.46. The company has a market cap of $143.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.28%.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total transaction of $91,566.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,230.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total transaction of $2,074,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,162 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,030. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Leerink Swann increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.42.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

