Amino Network Price Hits $0.0310 (AMIO)

Amino Network (CURRENCY:AMIO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Amino Network has a market cap of $1.27 million and approximately $52,227.00 worth of Amino Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amino Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0310 or 0.00000360 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including MXC and KuCoin. In the last week, Amino Network has traded 19.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00037401 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $473.23 or 0.05492925 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00026744 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00033598 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00127341 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001310 BTC.

Amino Network Token Profile

Amino Network (AMIO) is a token. Its launch date was April 12th, 2019. Amino Network's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,063,147 tokens. Amino Network's official website is www.amino.world.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Amino Network

Amino Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: MXC and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amino Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amino Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amino Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

