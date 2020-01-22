Amon (AMN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $643,718.00

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One Amon token can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network and Cryptopia. Amon has a market capitalization of $643,718.00 and approximately $3,083.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Amon has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $304.49 or 0.03511903 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011548 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00203625 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00030571 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00129901 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Amon Token Profile

Amon’s launch date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 585,032,044 tokens. Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech. The official website for Amon is amon.tech. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Amon

Amon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

