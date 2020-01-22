AmonD Hits 1-Day Volume of $47,391.00 (AMON)

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Over the last week, AmonD has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar. AmonD has a market cap of $856,539.00 and approximately $47,391.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AmonD token can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx Korea, Hanbitco, CPDAX and BitMart.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $304.49 or 0.03511903 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011548 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00203625 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00030571 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00129901 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About AmonD

AmonD launched on August 10th, 2019. AmonD's total supply is 7,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 592,135,226 tokens.

AmonD's official website is www.amond.cc. The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial.

AmonD Token Trading

AmonD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hanbitco, BitMart, CPDAX and OKEx Korea. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmonD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AmonD using one of the exchanges listed above.

