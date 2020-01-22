Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share.

Shares of APH opened at $106.79 on Wednesday. Amphenol has a 52-week low of $79.85 and a 52-week high of $110.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.45. The firm has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Cross Research cut shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.43.

In other Amphenol news, Director Diana G. Reardon sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.54, for a total value of $4,873,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,035,571.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.59, for a total value of $6,095,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,265. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 595,760 shares of company stock worth $60,558,282. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

