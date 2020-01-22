Ampleforth (AMPL) Price Tops $0.98 on Exchanges

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Ampleforth has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and approximately $121,487.00 worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ampleforth token can currently be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00011329 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy and Ethfinex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ampleforth

Ampleforth (CRYPTO:AMPL) is a token. It was first traded on June 14th, 2019. Ampleforth's total supply is 8,095,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,663,955 tokens. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/#. The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org.

Ampleforth Token Trading

Ampleforth can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ampleforth using one of the exchanges listed above.

