AmsterdamCoin (AMS) Price Down 13.4% Over Last 7 Days

AmsterdamCoin (CURRENCY:AMS) traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. In the last seven days, AmsterdamCoin has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. One AmsterdamCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit. AmsterdamCoin has a total market cap of $64,289.00 and approximately $293.00 worth of AmsterdamCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

AmsterdamCoin Profile

AMS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 14th, 2015. AmsterdamCoin’s total supply is 81,469,427 coins and its circulating supply is 50,201,886 coins. AmsterdamCoin’s official Twitter account is @amsterdam_coin. AmsterdamCoin’s official website is amsterdamcoin.com.

Buying and Selling AmsterdamCoin

AmsterdamCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmsterdamCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmsterdamCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AmsterdamCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

