Analysts Anticipate Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Archrock’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.16. Archrock reported earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Archrock will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.78. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Archrock.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). Archrock had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $244.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

AROC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. B. Riley set a $17.00 price objective on Archrock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

In related news, CEO D Bradley Childers bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.90 per share, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. In the last three months, insiders acquired 261,110 shares of company stock valued at $324,823. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Archrock in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Archrock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Archrock by 1,058.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Archrock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Archrock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. 75.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AROC traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.10. The stock had a trading volume of 732,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,192. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.51. Archrock has a twelve month low of $8.07 and a twelve month high of $11.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 2.83.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service, and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services segments. The Contract Operations segment is comprised of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

