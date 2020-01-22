Analysts Anticipate Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) will report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Forum Energy Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.06). Forum Energy Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 212.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forum Energy Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.05). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Forum Energy Technologies.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $239.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.31 million. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 91.13%.

FET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Forum Energy Technologies from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.66.

Shares of NYSE:FET traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 3.09. Forum Energy Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $160.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.58.

In other news, CEO C Christopher Gaut bought 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,127,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,723,626.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew L. Waite bought 585,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $750,000.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 656,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 908,438 shares of company stock valued at $1,160,201 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FET. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC now owns 196,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 101,765 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the second quarter valued at $3,096,000. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the third quarter valued at $415,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 77.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 11,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 143.1% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 724,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 426,423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

