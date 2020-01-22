Analysts Anticipate Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.08 Million

Analysts expect Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) to post sales of $14.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.78 million to $15.21 million. Gladstone Investment posted sales of $14.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full year sales of $62.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $59.96 million to $64.64 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $57.10 million, with estimates ranging from $53.41 million to $61.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The investment management company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.79 million. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 55.29%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GAIN. BidaskClub raised Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

Gladstone Investment stock opened at $13.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.82. Gladstone Investment has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $15.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.70.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Gladstone Investment by 129.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its stake in Gladstone Investment by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 165,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Gladstone Investment by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,353 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in Gladstone Investment by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 15,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Gladstone Investment by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 56,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 4,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

