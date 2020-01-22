Analysts Anticipate Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) to Announce $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) will announce earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Information Services Group reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Information Services Group.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $68.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.07 million. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 0.15%.

III has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Information Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 target price on shares of Information Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Information Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Information Services Group by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Information Services Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Information Services Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 395,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 7,959 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Information Services Group by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 8,690 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Information Services Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 520,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 15,626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:III traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.77. 174,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,886. The firm has a market cap of $133.10 million, a P/E ratio of 277.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.46. Information Services Group has a twelve month low of $2.14 and a twelve month high of $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.54.

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operaets through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defence, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare and insurance industries.

