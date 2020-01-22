Analysts Anticipate Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.26 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) will report sales of $3.26 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.27 billion. Lithia Motors posted sales of $2.97 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full-year sales of $12.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.61 billion to $12.67 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $13.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.38 billion to $13.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lithia Motors.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.30. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $147.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.60.

NYSE LAD opened at $144.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Lithia Motors has a 12-month low of $79.75 and a 12-month high of $165.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $2,280,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,981,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 19,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $3,047,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,430 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,739 shares of company stock worth $16,878,883 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Lithia Motors by 0.6% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 8,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lithia Motors (LAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.