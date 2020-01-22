Analysts Anticipate Rosehill Resources Inc (NASDAQ:ROSE) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Rosehill Resources Inc (NASDAQ:ROSE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Rosehill Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. Rosehill Resources posted earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rosehill Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rosehill Resources.

Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $76.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.05 million. Rosehill Resources had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 25.60%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ROSE shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Rosehill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Rosehill Resources in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Rosehill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

In other Rosehill Resources news, major shareholder Principal Fund L.P. K2 sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total transaction of $28,750.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,210 shares of company stock worth $61,296. Company insiders own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROSE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Rosehill Resources by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 558,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 143,132 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rosehill Resources by 304.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 458,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 345,043 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rosehill Resources by 68.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 407,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 166,032 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Rosehill Resources by 43.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 26,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Rosehill Resources by 95.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 26,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROSE stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.24. 25,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,193. The firm has a market cap of $54.00 million, a P/E ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 3.46. Rosehill Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.74.

Rosehill Resources Company Profile

Rosehill Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2018, its portfolio included 67 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Northern Delaware Basin and 4 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Southern Delaware Basin; and working interests in approximately 6,665 gross acres in the Northern Delaware Basin and 9,219 gross acres in the Southern Delaware Basin, as well as 513 gross operated and 53 non-operated potential horizontal drilling locations in the Northern and Southern Delaware Basin.

