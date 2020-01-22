Analysts Anticipate Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) to Announce $0.57 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) will post $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.59. Supernus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $102.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.

SUPN has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 324.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,692 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,604 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,473 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 27,961 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 329.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,452 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 37,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 443,932 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,199,000 after purchasing an additional 40,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

SUPN stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.37. The company had a trading volume of 28,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,615. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.54. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $43.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.50.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

