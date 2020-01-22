Analysts Expect Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) to Announce -$0.66 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) to report earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Atreca’s earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atreca will report full year earnings of ($3.36) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.14) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Atreca.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Atreca presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Atreca during the second quarter worth $43,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Atreca by 261.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Atreca during the second quarter worth $106,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Atreca during the third quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Atreca during the second quarter worth $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCEL traded up $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.11. The stock had a trading volume of 16,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,372. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.74 and its 200 day moving average is $13.75. Atreca has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $23.65.

Atreca Company Profile

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

