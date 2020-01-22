Analysts Expect BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) to Post -$0.64 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) will post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BIOLINERX LTD/S’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.62) and the lowest is ($0.65). BIOLINERX LTD/S posted earnings per share of ($0.75) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 26th.

On average, analysts expect that BIOLINERX LTD/S will report full-year earnings of ($2.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($2.26). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to ($2.70). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow BIOLINERX LTD/S.

BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.27.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BIOLINERX LTD/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised BIOLINERX LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

NASDAQ:BLRX traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.45. 233,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,386. BIOLINERX LTD/S has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $13.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.67.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BIOLINERX LTD/S stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 0.34% of BIOLINERX LTD/S at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology and immunology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of multiple cancer and hematological indications; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of benign skin lesions.

