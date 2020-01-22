Analysts Expect China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) to Announce $0.04 EPS

Shares of China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price target of $4.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned China Automotive Systems an industry rank of 181 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

CAAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Automotive Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded China Automotive Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAAS traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $3.03. The company had a trading volume of 7,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,376. China Automotive Systems has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $5.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.98 million, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. China Automotive Systems had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $100.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that China Automotive Systems will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Automotive Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 346,124 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,433 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.07% of China Automotive Systems worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

China Automotive Systems Company Profile

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic systems and parts.

