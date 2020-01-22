Analysts Expect Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) to Post $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) to announce earnings per share of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Delek US’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Delek US reported earnings per share of $1.59 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 98.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delek US will report full-year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $3.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Delek US.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Delek US had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Delek US’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DK. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Delek US from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Delek US in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Delek US from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Delek US from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Shares of DK stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.75. 17,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 856,092. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.92. Delek US has a 12-month low of $29.74 and a 12-month high of $44.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

In other news, CFO Assi Ginzburg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total transaction of $1,939,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,899.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ezra Uzi Yemin acquired 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.85 per share, with a total value of $985,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,198 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,248.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Delek US during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Delek US during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Delek US in the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Delek US in the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Delek US by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

