Analysts Expect Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.12 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) will post $1.12 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.13 billion and the lowest is $1.11 billion. Domino’s Pizza reported sales of $1.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will report full year sales of $3.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.58 billion to $3.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.78 billion to $3.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Domino’s Pizza.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $285.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $327.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $286.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.92.

NYSE DPZ opened at $285.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $220.90 and a 52-week high of $302.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $290.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.87.

In other news, Director Andy Ballard sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.51, for a total value of $406,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James A. Goldman sold 2,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.98, for a total transaction of $696,030.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,209 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,415.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.6% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.9% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.7% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.8% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Domino’s Pizza (DPZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.