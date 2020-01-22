Analysts Expect Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) to Announce $0.13 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) will announce earnings per share of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Dril-Quip’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.08. Dril-Quip posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 425%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Dril-Quip will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dril-Quip.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $108.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.17 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 19.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on DRQ. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dril-Quip from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dril-Quip currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.11.

In other Dril-Quip news, Director A P. Shukis sold 888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $39,072.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $846,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Raj Kumar sold 819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $35,716.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,464.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,981 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,145. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 550,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,827,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Dril-Quip by 13.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after buying an additional 8,135 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dril-Quip in the third quarter valued at approximately $415,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Dril-Quip by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Dril-Quip by 21.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 8,606 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:DRQ traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,450. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -20.48 and a beta of 1.52. Dril-Quip has a 12-month low of $34.99 and a 12-month high of $56.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.33 and its 200-day moving average is $47.18.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

