Analysts Expect Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) Will Post Earnings of $1.94 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.94 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Five Below’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.93 to $1.96. Five Below posted earnings per share of $1.58 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five Below will report full year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.17. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Five Below.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Five Below had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The firm had revenue of $377.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine cut Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. BidaskClub cut Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.84.

Shares of Five Below stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $117.24. 397,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,020,740. Five Below has a 12-month low of $95.52 and a 12-month high of $148.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.79, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Five Below during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,185,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 14,633.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 318,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,213,000 after purchasing an additional 316,220 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 595,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,487,000 after purchasing an additional 207,414 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 941,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $118,702,000 after buying an additional 150,361 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 983,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $118,012,000 after buying an additional 144,130 shares during the period. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Five Below (FIVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.