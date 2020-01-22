Analysts Expect Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $998.62 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) will post sales of $998.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Garmin’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $997.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $999.33 million. Garmin posted sales of $932.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Garmin will report full-year sales of $3.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $3.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.79 billion to $3.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Garmin.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. Garmin had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $934.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Garmin’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GRMN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.19.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total value of $255,099.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 254,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.88, for a total transaction of $24,148,572.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 826,185 shares of company stock worth $77,782,791 over the last 90 days. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Garmin in the second quarter worth $37,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the third quarter worth $38,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 103.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 708 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GRMN opened at $100.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.30. Garmin has a fifty-two week low of $66.63 and a fifty-two week high of $101.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

