Analysts Expect Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) to post ($0.60) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.47) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.72). Heron Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.63) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.56) to ($2.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.07) to ($1.40). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Heron Therapeutics.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $42.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.02 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.76% and a negative net margin of 140.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS.

HRTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Heron Therapeutics from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.57.

In related news, VP Kimberly Manhard sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $624,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 14,870 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 139,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after buying an additional 79,900 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 4,496.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 566,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,488,000 after buying an additional 554,598 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ HRTX traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.53. 2,423,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,447,841. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.53. Heron Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.68 and a 12 month high of $28.70.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

