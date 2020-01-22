Analysts Expect Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2020 // No Comments

Equities analysts expect Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) to post ($0.60) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.47) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.72). Heron Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.63) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.56) to ($2.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.07) to ($1.40). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Heron Therapeutics.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $42.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.02 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.76% and a negative net margin of 140.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS.

HRTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Heron Therapeutics from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.57.

In related news, VP Kimberly Manhard sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $624,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 14,870 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 139,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after buying an additional 79,900 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 4,496.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 566,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,488,000 after buying an additional 554,598 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ HRTX traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.53. 2,423,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,447,841. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.53. Heron Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.68 and a 12 month high of $28.70.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heron Therapeutics (HRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply