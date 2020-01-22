Analysts Expect Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) to Post $0.14 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) will announce $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Inovalon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.15. Inovalon reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 180%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inovalon will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Inovalon.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $166.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.92 million. Inovalon had a positive return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Inovalon from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Inovalon from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inovalon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inovalon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the first quarter worth $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Inovalon in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Inovalon by 24.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Inovalon by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 14,781 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Inovalon by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 298,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 7,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INOV traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.56. 355,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,524. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.70. Inovalon has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $20.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -342.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

