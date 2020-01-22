Analysts Expect Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) to report earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Intellicheck Mobilisa’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.06). Intellicheck Mobilisa reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Intellicheck Mobilisa will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.17). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Intellicheck Mobilisa.

Get Intellicheck Mobilisa alerts:

Intellicheck Mobilisa (NASDAQ:IDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 million.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intellicheck Mobilisa in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

NASDAQ:IDN traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.01. The stock had a trading volume of 148,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,821. Intellicheck Mobilisa has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $10.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.92.

About Intellicheck Mobilisa

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail ID; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; ID Check POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; ID Check BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intellicheck Mobilisa (IDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Mobilisa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck Mobilisa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.