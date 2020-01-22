Analysts Expect Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) to Post $1.35 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) will report $1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Leidos’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.31. Leidos reported earnings per share of $1.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leidos will report full-year earnings of $5.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Leidos.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. Leidos had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Leidos in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.92.

Shares of LDOS stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $102.47. 932,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,869. Leidos has a fifty-two week low of $55.61 and a fifty-two week high of $104.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.86. The company has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.05%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Leidos by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,613,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $482,067,000 after purchasing an additional 932,600 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Leidos by 10,228.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 602,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,098,000 after purchasing an additional 596,527 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Leidos by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,101,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,456,000 after purchasing an additional 457,536 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Leidos by 354.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 344,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,548,000 after purchasing an additional 268,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Leidos during the 4th quarter worth about $24,455,000. 74.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

