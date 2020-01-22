Analysts Expect Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) to Post $0.53 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Masonite International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.57. Masonite International posted earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full-year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $5.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Masonite International.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $552.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.92 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. TheStreet raised Masonite International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masonite International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.60.

DOOR traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $78.75. The company had a trading volume of 23,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,971. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 1.39. Masonite International has a 12-month low of $47.04 and a 12-month high of $78.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.22.

In other news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $96,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,072.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 139.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Masonite International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

