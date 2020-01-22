Analysts Expect MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Analysts forecast that MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) will announce earnings per share of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for MRC Global’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. MRC Global also reported earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.67. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $1.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MRC Global.

Get MRC Global alerts:

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $942.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.10 million. MRC Global had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 1.87%. MRC Global’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

MRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised MRC Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank raised MRC Global from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Cowen raised their price target on MRC Global from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on MRC Global from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of MRC traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.54. The stock had a trading volume of 576,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,441. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.10. MRC Global has a fifty-two week low of $10.73 and a fifty-two week high of $18.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.52.

In other MRC Global news, Director Lewis Craig Ketchum sold 18,328 shares of MRC Global stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $276,386.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,393.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Lane sold 109,686 shares of MRC Global stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $1,647,483.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,686 shares of company stock worth $3,159,567 in the last ninety days. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRC. Luminus Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 2,496,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,741,000 after acquiring an additional 632,920 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,111,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,030,000 after acquiring an additional 10,870 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global in the 2nd quarter worth $10,520,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 453,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,763,000 after acquiring an additional 76,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 325,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 47,366 shares during the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MRC Global (MRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.