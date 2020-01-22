Analysts Expect Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to Announce $1.53 EPS

Brokerages expect that Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) will report $1.53 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.64 and the lowest is $1.39. Phillips 66 reported earnings per share of $4.87 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 68.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full year earnings of $8.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.93 to $8.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $10.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.74 to $10.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Phillips 66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.51. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $27.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share.

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.17.

In related news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $55,461.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSX traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.86. 2,505,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,581,728. The firm has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $80.24 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.46.

Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

