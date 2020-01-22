Analysts Expect Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) to Post $0.48 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Proofpoint’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.50. Proofpoint reported earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Proofpoint will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.79. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $2.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Proofpoint.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $227.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PFPT shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Proofpoint currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.30.

In other news, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total value of $295,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,510.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.63, for a total transaction of $2,372,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,287,407.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,479 shares of company stock worth $7,908,841 over the last three months. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFPT. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 714.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 456 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFPT traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $126.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,152,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,652. Proofpoint has a 1 year low of $92.32 and a 1 year high of $133.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.93 and its 200-day moving average is $120.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.33 and a beta of 1.60.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

