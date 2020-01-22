Analysts Expect Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) will report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Wendys’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.07. Wendys posted earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Wendys will report full-year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.67. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Wendys.

Get Wendys alerts:

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $437.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.45 million. Wendys had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Wendys in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Longbow Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Wendys in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Wendys from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Wendys from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.98.

In related news, CAO Leigh A. Burnside sold 13,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $279,368.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,333.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 283,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $6,054,862.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 685,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,618,518.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wendys by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,840,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $329,735,000 after buying an additional 211,285 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Wendys by 14.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,909,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,123,000 after acquiring an additional 363,545 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Wendys by 2,741.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,358,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275,555 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Wendys in the second quarter worth about $33,434,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Wendys by 1,369.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,612,184 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

WEN stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.99. 2,767,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,244,072. Wendys has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $22.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.77.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

Read More: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wendys (WEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wendys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.